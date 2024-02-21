Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHH. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 163,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 369,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after buying an additional 99,915 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

