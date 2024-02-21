Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,947,000 after acquiring an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,029,000 after acquiring an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after acquiring an additional 439,186 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,240. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

