Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $586.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.06. Chemed has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $610.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on CHE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.