Cheelee Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Cheelee has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $359.01 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for about $18.56 or 0.00036149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 18.83653625 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $7,587,744.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

