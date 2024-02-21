ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of ChampionX worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,224 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ChampionX by 928.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

