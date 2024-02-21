Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) & Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Critical Contrast

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cepton alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton -573.05% N/A -60.69% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cepton and Valeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 1 2 0 0 1.67 Valeo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Cepton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cepton has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cepton and Valeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton $7.43 million 5.70 $9.38 million ($3.51) -0.76 Valeo $21.11 billion 0.13 $242.33 million N/A N/A

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Summary

Valeo beats Cepton on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Valeo

(Get Free Report)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, and actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin, including heating ventilation and air conditioning systems. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in various weather conditions. Additionally, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.