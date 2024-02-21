Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.30

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.30 and traded as high as $18.52. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 33,200 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CVCY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

