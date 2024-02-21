Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Central Bancompany Stock Performance
CBCY stock opened at $705.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $702.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $702.37. Central Bancompany has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $792.00.
Central Bancompany Company Profile
