Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Up 5.3%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.77. Approximately 7,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 68,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $861.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

