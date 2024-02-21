Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.54-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. Centerspace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.680-4.920 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centerspace from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

Get Centerspace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSR

Centerspace Trading Up 2.6 %

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Shares of Centerspace stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. 28,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,331. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 20.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.