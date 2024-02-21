Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) received a C$10.00 price target from investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.96.

TSE CG traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 183,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

