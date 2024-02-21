CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,736,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,034,000 after buying an additional 1,898,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.