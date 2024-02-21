CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,833. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.