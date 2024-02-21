CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 99.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 984,899 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 482,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 442,718 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

