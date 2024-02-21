CenterBook Partners LP Trims Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,975 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 79.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 45.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

