CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average is $122.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.