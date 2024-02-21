Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $200,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Celsius by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 108,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Celsius Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 132.42 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

