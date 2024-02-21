Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.47 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.