Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.17

Castelnau Group (LON:CGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.17 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 77 ($0.97). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97), with a volume of 10,266 shares changing hands.

Castelnau Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.20. The company has a market cap of £245.35 million and a P/E ratio of -855.56.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

