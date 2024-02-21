Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 18,601 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.