Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.95 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion and $632.33 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.24 or 0.05690148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00071839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,642,477,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,460,749,457 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

