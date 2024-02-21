Capstone Copper (CS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Capstone Copper to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
CS opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. 17.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
