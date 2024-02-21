Capstone Copper (CS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Capstone Copper to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

CS opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. 17.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CS. TD Securities decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC set a C$7.75 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CS

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.