Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.07. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,352,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,090,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

