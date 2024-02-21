Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 7,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Capital Power Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.