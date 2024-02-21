Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,934 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $288,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.25. 1,108,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

