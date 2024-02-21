Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $8.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.95. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

