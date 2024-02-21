Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $90.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $5.16 on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. 302,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,357. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after buying an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,941,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

