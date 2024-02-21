Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAMT

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.