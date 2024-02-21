Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 8,993 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $20.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CALT
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.