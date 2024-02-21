Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 8,993 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $20.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $615.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

