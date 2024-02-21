Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

