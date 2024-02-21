Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Announces Earnings Results

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance
Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. 892,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,342. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.
