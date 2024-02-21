CAE Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. CAE has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 74.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CAE by 19.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

