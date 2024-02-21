Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cadre traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 40094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

CDRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares in the company, valued at $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cadre news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,808 shares of company stock worth $1,423,224 over the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

