Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CDRE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.36. Cadre has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,969,985 shares in the company, valued at $446,201,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $319,466.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,902,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,265,739.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,808 shares of company stock worth $1,423,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

