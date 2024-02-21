Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.44

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 9837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cadeler A/S
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.