Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.44

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 9837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,588,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

