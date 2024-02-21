Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.
Shares of BYRN stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.10 million, a P/E ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.53. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
