Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.10 million, a P/E ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.53. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

