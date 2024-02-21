Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BG

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.