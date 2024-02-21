Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Shares Up 0.8%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $57.25. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Free Report)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.