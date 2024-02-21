Brokers Set Expectations for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27).

127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance

127619 has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

