Brokers Set Expectations for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27).
127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance
127619 has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.
127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 127619 (MDN.TO)
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.