Brokers Offer Predictions for Encore Wire Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $16.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.89. The consensus estimate for Encore Wire’s current full-year earnings is $16.52 per share.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Encore Wire Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $219.19 on Monday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.76.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.
Institutional Trading of Encore Wire
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
Read More
