Brokers Offer Predictions for Encore Wire Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $16.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.89. The consensus estimate for Encore Wire’s current full-year earnings is $16.52 per share.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $219.19 on Monday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.76.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.