Brokers Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.58. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.60.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MFC opened at C$32.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.86. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

