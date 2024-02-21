Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $61.76

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Futu by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Futu by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

