Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Target Price at C$45.60

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDGI

Insider Activity

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total value of C$182,124.80. In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total transaction of C$182,124.80. Insiders bought a total of 2,847 shares of company stock worth $115,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.95. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$48.92.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.