Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Target Price at C$45.60

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.60.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BDGI opened at C$46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.95. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$48.92.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
