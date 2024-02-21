Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

BYFC stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 157.7% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

