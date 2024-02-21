British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Karen Guerra Purchases 4,150 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Karen Guerra purchased 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($29.97) per share, for a total transaction of £98,770 ($124,364.14).

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,380 ($29.97). The company had a trading volume of 5,827,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,343.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,467.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,233 ($28.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,242.50 ($40.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.31 billion, a PE ratio of -366.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.24.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 58.88 ($0.74) dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,647.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.00) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.07) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

