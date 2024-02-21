BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.87. BrightSpire Capital shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 52,801 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BRSP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.33 million, a PE ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,680,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,187,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

