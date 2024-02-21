Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 2,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
Bright Health Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bright Health Group news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 25,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $154,740.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $183,751.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Health Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.