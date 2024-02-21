Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 2,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Health Group news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 25,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $154,740.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $183,751.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 2,401.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180,551 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

