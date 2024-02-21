BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 3.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,434,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.