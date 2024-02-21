BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 3.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,434,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
