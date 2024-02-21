Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OC stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.68. 56,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

