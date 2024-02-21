Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $35,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC traded down $7.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,041. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

